BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $330,949.52 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $330,949.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,395,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,117,158.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 124,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.