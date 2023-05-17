Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 75,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,012. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
