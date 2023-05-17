Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 75,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,012. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.