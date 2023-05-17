Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Apron by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,030 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 391,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 75.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron Price Performance

Shares of APRN opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Further Reading

