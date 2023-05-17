BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,664.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00438556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00126233 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00040421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

