Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

BSIF opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £842.58 million, a PE ratio of 460.67 and a beta of 0.16. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 114.03 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.84) price target on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading

