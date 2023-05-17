BMO Capital Markets Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.7 %

POW traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,344. The firm has a market cap of C$21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$37.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.68.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

