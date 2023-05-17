BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading 1% Higher

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.35 and last traded at C$34.35. 636,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,108,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.02.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.90.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th.

