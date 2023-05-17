BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 13.20 and last traded at 13.22. Approximately 10,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.24.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.