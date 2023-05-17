BOK Financial (BOKF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) recently:

5/5/2023 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2023 – BOK Financial had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

4/27/2023 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2023 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $95.00.

4/5/2023 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of BOKF traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 442,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,689. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $441,655 in the last 90 days. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

