Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.87% of Boot Barn worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

BOOT stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

