Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Shares Down 5.7%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske raised shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

