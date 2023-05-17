Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) were down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 139,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

About Boston Omaha

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $3,091,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $61,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.