Boston Pizza Royalties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
See Also
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.