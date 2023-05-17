bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Plans $0.25 Dividend

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2454 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BPOSY shares. Societe Generale cut bpost NV/SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut bpost NV/SA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Further Reading

