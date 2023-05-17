Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 14,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Health Group news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $45,669.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,318 shares in the company, valued at $84,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,772. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 112,933 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172,221 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bright Health Group shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 19th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 19th.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

