Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Down 10.7% in April

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BRX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. 635,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,211. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

