Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

