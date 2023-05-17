Brokerages Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.45.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
