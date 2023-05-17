Brokers Issue Forecasts for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $282.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.47 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FiscalNote

(Get Rating)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.