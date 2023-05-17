Brokers Set Expectations for Centric Health Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Centric Health ( TSE:CRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$94.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.73 million.

