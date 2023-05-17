Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.53

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$41.53 and last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 430924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.43.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,471.43%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.