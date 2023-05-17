Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.53

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$41.53 and last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 430924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.43.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
