Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $367,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 444.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $491.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

