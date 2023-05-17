Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 547 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

