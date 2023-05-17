BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Acquires Shares of 83,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,105,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.2% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock worth $411,295,505. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $436.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,319. The company has a market capitalization of $413.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.47.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

