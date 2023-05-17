BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Invests $20.21 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,207,000. Synopsys makes up about 1.4% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.44. 240,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,553. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

