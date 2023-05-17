BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,126,980 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520,000. SEA makes up about 4.8% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

SEA Stock Performance

SE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. 5,187,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

