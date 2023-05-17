BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in PayPal by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 724,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,673,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,402,000 after buying an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 5,013,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,743,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.