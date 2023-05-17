Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,520. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

