Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 0.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 407,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.