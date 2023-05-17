Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,746,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $730.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $298.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

