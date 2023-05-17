Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 313.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. 162,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,179. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

