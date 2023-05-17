Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

NYSE LMT traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $452.74. The company had a trading volume of 93,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.55 and its 200-day moving average is $474.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

