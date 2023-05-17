Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.61

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.61 and last traded at $118.30, with a volume of 1558826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

