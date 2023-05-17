Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5118 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.07) to GBX 2,850 ($35.70) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

