Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.25. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 65,620 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.