Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and traded as low as $26.73. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 1,020 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

