Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,104.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $669.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cable One has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 58.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

