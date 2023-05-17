Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

CATC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. 8,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

CATC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, Director Hambleton Douglas Lord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $210,901. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

