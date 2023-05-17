Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

5/15/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

5/1/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $124.00.

4/28/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

4/28/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $130.00.

4/19/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 784,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,620. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

