Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 16,300,000 shares. Approximately 27.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 16.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,073,374 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 1,713,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,197. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

