Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 328.6 days.

Canfor Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canfor to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Featured Articles

