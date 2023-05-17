Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.77

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 20903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.61.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$268.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

