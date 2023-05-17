Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.25.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

