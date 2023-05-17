Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,175 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.35% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,890,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,297,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,918,000.

Shares of JPIE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 4,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

