Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 429 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after buying an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after buying an additional 482,506 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

