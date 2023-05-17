Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,242 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. 162,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,179. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

