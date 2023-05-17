Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after buying an additional 738,680 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 559,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS HYD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 768,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.