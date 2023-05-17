Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,989 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPSE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,290. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.