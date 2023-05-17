Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

