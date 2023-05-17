Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 2.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 5,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.